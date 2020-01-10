NCW to send fact-finding team on reports of women beaten by police in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognizance of the alleged reports of violence on women in Amaravati, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma on Saturday announced sending a fact-finding team to Amaravati.

There were reports of women farmers brutally beaten and throttled by Andhra Pradesh Police during their protest against the State government's proposal of shifting capital to Vizag.



On twitter today, Sharma said, "Sending a fact-finding team tomorrow. @NCWIndia has taken suo-motto cognizance on the alleged reports of women farmers brutally beaten and throttled by Andhra Pradesh Police during their protest against State government on the decision of shifting capital to Vizag," the NCW tweeted.

The situation had got tense on January 3 in Mandadam village, part of the Amaravati capital region, after clashes broke out between the police and women over the issue of the state's capitals.

Farmers were protesting against the proposal of three capitals of Andhra in Mandadam, and the people of Tulluru village also continued their "dharna".

People of 29 villages in the region have been demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state. (ANI)

