  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

Last Updated: Wed, Aug 07, 2019 17:52 hrs

Representative image

New Delhi [India], Aug 07 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of reports which claimed that a female inmate of Tihar jail was allegedly raped by a policeman.
The NCW urged the Commissioner of Police, New Delhi to take immediate action and submit a detailed investigation report to the Commission.
The woman was reportedly being brought to Delhi after a court hearing in Murshidabad district of West Bengal when a policeman on board the train she was travelling in allegedly raped her.


A complaint in this regard was filed earlier this week. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features