NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

New Delhi [India], Aug 07 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of reports which claimed that a female inmate of Tihar jail was allegedly raped by a policeman.

The NCW urged the Commissioner of Police, New Delhi to take immediate action and submit a detailed investigation report to the Commission.

The woman was reportedly being brought to Delhi after a court hearing in Murshidabad district of West Bengal when a policeman on board the train she was travelling in allegedly raped her.



A complaint in this regard was filed earlier this week. (ANI)

