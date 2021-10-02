NDA announces candidates for Bihar by-elections

Candidates of the Janata Dal United (JD-U) will contest both Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district and Tarapur of Munger, where polling is scheduled on October 30 and the result will come on November 2.

Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) Bihar's ruling NDA on Friday announced its candidates for the two coming Assembly by-elections.

JD-U national President Lalan Singh announced the candidates in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

The ticket for Kusheshwar Asthan was given to Aman Hajari while for Tarapur to Rajiv Kumar Singh.

Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur fell vacant after the deaths of sitting MLAs, Shashibhushan Hajari of the BJP and Mewalal Chaudhary of the JD-U. Aman Hajari, after the death of his father, had joined the JD-U. Rajiv Kumar Singh is a Kushwaha leader who was also contested Assembly polls three times but lost. He is perceived to have a good hold in Kushwaha-dominated Tarapur seat, and this played a role in his selection

The by-elections are also a litmus test for newly-appointed Lalan Singh, being the first time, under his leadership, and with his team at key places in the party leadership.

