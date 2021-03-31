NDA candidate promises free WiFi in Coimbatore South

Vanathi, who is also the national president of Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP, has also said that GI tag will be provided for jewellery made in Coimbatore, which is a major jewellery hub of South India.

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Coimbatore South, Vanathi Srinivasan, has promised in her manifesto to provide free WiFi in all the 19 wards of the constituency if she wins the polls.

The NDA candidate has also promised an exclusive flower market, and a multi-storey car parking facility in her manifesto.

The manifesto promises to build a new T.K. Market to ease traffic congestion around the Raja street and to relocate the Coimbatore Central Prison besides establishing a biodiversity park there.

The BJP leader has also promised to set up an MLA startup incubation fund, a jewellery institute, underground drainage connection, a library, career guidance centre and a job portal.

The manifesto promises to construct 100 toilets in the constituency.

"The manifesto is a cross-section of my wishes for the constituency and if elected, I vow to implement each of the promises listed in the manifesto. This is, however, not a wish list, but a very practical document for the total and comprehensive development of the constituency," Vanathi told IANS.

The senior BJP leader is fighting a tough four-cornered battle against actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, Mayura S Jayakumar of the Congress-DMK alliance, and AMMK leader and former MLA 'Challenger' R. Doraisamy, who is an industrialist.

