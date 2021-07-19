NDA Govt giving utmost priority to medical sector, says Telangana BJP chief

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): The BJP-led NDA government's utmost priority is to improve the Medical sector in the country, said Telangana BJP president and AIIMS board member, Bandi Sanjay on Sunday.



His remarks came on his visit to AIIMS Hyderabad at Bibinagar where he inaugurated the forensic medicine and technology department services.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sanjay said, "Improvement in the country's medical sector is the utmost priority of the BJP-led NDA government. Every year the budget allocated to the medical sector was increased."

He said that in the past, under the regime of Congress and other political parties, just two AIIMS were constructed in the span of 60 years, whereas under the BJP government's rule, 21 new AIIMS have been made available to the people.

Sanjay added that in comparison to the last year's budget allocated to the medical sector, this year's budget has been increased by 137 per cent. "Last year, the budget allocated to the medical sector was Rs 94,452 crores, while this year's allocation is Rs 2,23,846 crores."

Hitting out at the Telangana government, the AIIMS board member said that no assistance has been received in establishing AIIMS in the state from the Telangana state government.

Alleging that at the time of Telangana state formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to construct four multi-speciality hospitals at the four corners of Hyderabad city, Sanjay said that Rao has now forgotten the promise.

"The TRS Government has not submitted any of the required documents to the Central Government regarding the establishment and development of AIIMS. Due to this, there has been a lot of problems in the extension of AIIMS buildings and further also in the development of AIIMS, Hyderabad," he added. (ANI)