NDA govt joker of the year: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is "joker of the year" said Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while reacting to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar calling Rahul Gandhi 'liar of the year'.

The BJP leader called the former Congress president "a candidate for liar of the year". He was reacting to Gandhi's "Prime Minister of RSS lies to the country" comment. "Rahul Gandhi has continued to lie. He is a candidate for the 'liar of the year' 2019," Javadekar told media on Friday.

To this, Chowdhury said: "Javadekar said Rahul Gandhi is liar of the year. I say the NDA government is joker of the year."He also expressed concerns on the state of the economy and bad loans distributed by banks. "NDA government will soon become NPA government," he said.The Congress leader challenged the Union Minister for a debate to decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a liar or if it was Gandhi. "I challenge Prakash Javadekar for a debate to decide whether Rahul Gandhi is a liar or it is the PM," he said.In a tweet on Thursday, Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister of RSS lies to mother India," and attached a video with it.The video features a road purportedly leading to a detention centre in Assam and Modi's speech denying the existence of such camps in India.At a public rally earlier this week, Modi said: "Neither is there any detention centre in India nor will any Indian Muslim be sent there."BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was quick to slam the Congress leader, calling him the "chieftain of liars", while accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation on the construction of detention centres. (ANI)