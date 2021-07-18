NDA leaders meet ahead of Monsoon Session's start

"Joined the NDA meeting. Our alliance will keep working for the public good and fulfilling people's aspirations," he tweeted after the meeting.

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) A day before the start of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, amid other leaders, were present in the meeting.

Sources said that NDA leaders discussed the agenda of the treasury bench for the session starting from Monday, and going on till August 13.

On the first day of the monsoon session, the Prime Minister will introduce newly- inducted ministers to both the houses of parliament. A BJP leader said that it is practice to introduce new ministers to both houses when the new government is formed or after a cabinet reshuffle.

--IANS

ssb/vd