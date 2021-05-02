NDA leads in 17 seats in Puducherry

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) The NDA alliance was leading in 17 seats, while the Congress headed alliance was leading in 11 seats and others in 1 seat in Puducherry.

The All India NR Congress leader and former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy is trailing by 673 votes in Yanam constituency of Puducherry. However, in Thattanchavady, Rangaswamy is leading.