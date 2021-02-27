Puducherry: NDA projected to form govt with two-thirds majority

The poll results said that the NDA may win anywhere between 17 to 21 seats in the assembly elections whose results will be out on May 2. The alliance had won 12 seats in the last assembly elections held in 2016.

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to form the government in Puducherry by bagging close to two-third assembly seats in the upcoming election of the UT scheduled on April 6, the IANS C-voter opinion poll has projected.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which ruled the UT government in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), would be limited to around 10 seats. The poll projected the alliance led by the grand old party to win anywhere between 8 to 11 seats.

Meanwhile, other candidates are expected to win 1 seat in the UT. The Congress with DMK had claimed victory in 2016 by capturing 17 of the 33 assembly seats.

Similar to the seats, the vote share is also projected to change as NDA is likely to command 45.8 per cent of the vote share, a rise of 15.3 per cent, against 30.5 per cent, it received in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Congress alliance may have to compromise with their current vote share by 3.3 per cent and remain at 36.2 per cent. The party had presided over 39.5 per cent in 2016.

Puducherry is under President's rule, which was imposed in the UT on February 24 after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal sent by the Puducherry LG. The proposal was made days after the Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power in the previous assembly elections, with the grand old party winning 15 seats.