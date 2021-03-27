NDMC introduces nature-based classroom in its school

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in association with the Directorate General of Human Resource Development under the Ministry of Finance has started a unique programme called 'Srishti' for learning about nature class in its school.

Under the project, a nature-based classroom has been developed with a herbal and aromatic plant yard in which sapling of basil (Tulsi) dill, rosemary, aloe, fennel, sage, lemon grass were planted. Along with these, an open air eco-shade (Gazebo) equipped for teaching and learning tools like table, chair, whiteboard and microphone for instructor and eco stools for students are provided.