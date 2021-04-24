NDMC preparing 50 beds with piped oxygen facility at RBIPMT

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is preparing 50 beds with piped oxygen facility for Covid patients at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) in GTB Nagar.

After inspecting the preparations along with municipal commissioner Sanjay Goel on Saturday, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, "Due to increasing Covid cases in the city, the NDMC has decided to start 50 beds with piped oxygen facility for Corona patients at the RBIPMT. Initially, 50 beds are being prepared, after which all efforts will be made to increase the numbers to 100. Oxygen facility will be available for the patients in each bed."