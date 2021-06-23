NDMC to restart digital public grievances redressal camps

The civic body will restart its digital camps from Saturday. According to an official statement, NDMC will organise 'Jan Suvidha Camp' on the second and fourth Saturday of every month between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will soon restart its digital camps for public interaction between the officials and the residents living in its area. This will address public grievances.

"On Saturday the head of the departments will be present virtually to hear each registered grievance between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every person would be given a 10 minute slot to present his/her grievance and to get redressed of the same accordingly," the NDMC said in a statement.

It said if the grievance is not resolved on the spot, a written communication will be sent within one week by the concerned department head.

"The residents of the NDMC area can register their grievances on second and fourth Thursday of every month between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on its website --(https://online.ndmc.gov.in/online_grv/) and after the registration of the grievance, the complainant will get a video conference link on the next day (Friday) by 5 p.m," it added.

It said NDMC has taken several technology-based initiatives to address public issues and grievances and also to improve efficiency in the administration of its various services.

