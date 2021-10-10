NDPP candidate in Nagaland bypoll likely to be elected unopposed

Yimchunger is the nominee of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an all-party coalition formed on September 18 to run an opposition-less government in Nagaland.

Kohima, Oct 10 (IANS) The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader S. Keoshu Yimchunger is likely to get elected unopposed in the Shamatore-Chessore Assembly by-elections, as he is the lone candidate in the tribal reserved seat, officials said on Saturday.

The NDPP candidate filed his nomination for the October 30 bypoll on Saturday. If in the scrutiny the nomination is found to be valid on Monday, Yimchunger will be declared elected uncontested.

The by-election to the Shamatore-Chessore Assembly constituency in Tuensang district was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid complications.

To take forward the Naga peace process, in a significant political development, all the ruling and opposition parties in Nagaland recently finalised to form an all-party UDA government headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was an ally of the ruling NDPP, the opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) and two Independent MLAs are partners of the UDA government.

