NDRF and SDRF disburse funds for Karnataka flood victims

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday released funds towards flood relief and rehabilitation in Karnataka districts.

The SDRF has released Rs three hundred and three crores while the NDRF has released a total of Rs eight hundred ninety seven crores.

Subash Chandra Meena, Director FCD, issued two separate letters stating the amount released from NDRF and SDRF to the Government of Karnataka towards relief necessitated by natural calamity.



On Friday, the Centre had announced the release of Rs 1,200 crore for flood relief works in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also thanked the central government for financial assistance.

"The central government has released an amount of Rs 1,200 crores for Karnataka in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund. Expressing gratitude for the support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Karnataka," Yediyurappa tweeted. (ANI)

