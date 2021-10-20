NDRF evacuates over 1,300 people in Uttarakhand, 17 teams deployed

Over 50 persons have reportedly died while several are missing after heavy rains led to flash floods and landslides in several parts of Uttarakhand.

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday that over 1,300 stranded people have been evacuated so far from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts in Uttarakhand, and the force has distributed relief materials in the flood-affected areas of the state.

According to the NDRF officials, 17 self-contained rescue teams have been deployed in the rain-battered state in consultation with the state authorities.

"Out of these, six teams have been deployed in Udham Singh Nagar district while two each are placed in Uttarkashi and Chamoli and one team each has been deployed in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Haridwar. Besides, two full teams and one sub-team have been deployed in Nainital, while one sub-team has been placed in Almora," an official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to Dehradun on Wednesday to review the relief and rescue work in the wake of heavy rains hitting the state badly.

Shah will hold a series of meetings with the state government officials, besides making an aerial survey of the flood-hit parts of the state on Thursday morning, the Home Ministry officials said.

The NDRF also said that nine teams have been deployed in West Bengal in view of the continuous rainfall there. Rescuers have so far evacuated about 70 persons from the low lying areas in Jalpaiguri district.

Seven teams have also been deployed in Uttar Pradesh following flood threat due to the discharge of water from Uttarakhand and Nepal, while 12 NDRF teams are deployed in Kerala in view of the prevailing flood situation in the state.

--IANS

ams/arm