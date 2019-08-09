NDTV's Prannoy and Radhika Roy not allowed to leave India

The two have return tickets to India for Aug 16, but were stopped from travelling abroad over alleged corruption cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) two years ago.

Labelling the cases as 'fake' with "wholly unsubstantiated charges" against them, the company said the Roys have been fully cooperating with the the CBI.

"In a complete subversion of basic rights, NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy were today prevented from leaving the country," the company tweeted in protest.

It said that today's action was, along with raids on media owners, "a warning to the media to fall in line or else."