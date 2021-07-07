NE CMs thank PM for inclusion of 3 more ministers from region

With the induction of Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (Manipur) and Pratima Bhoumik (Tripura) into the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the number of Central ministers from the northeastern states has risen to five.

Guwahati/Agartala, July 7 (IANS) Chief Ministers of several northeastern states on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inclusion of three more ministers from the region.

Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal Pradesh), who was elevated to Cabinet rank, and Rameswar Teli (Assam), are the incumbent ministers from the region in the Modi ministry.

Congratulating the three new Union Ministers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a series of tweets, said : "My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Sri Narendra Modi for giving Assam the great honor by inducting Sri Sarbananda Sonowal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet.Assam is elated today. We're proud & grateful to you."

Congratulating Sonowal - his predecessor, the Chief Minister, in another tweet, said: "We're grateful to you for steering Assam so successfully for five years. Your enormous administrative experience and acumen shall immensely benefit the Government. My best wishes."

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in his tweet, said: "A moment of immense pride for Tripura that Pratima Bhoumik ji, a foremost representative of Nari Shakti of the state, has joined PM Shri Narendra Modi led Union Council of Ministers.

"I extend my heartiest wishes and pray to Ma Tripursundari for her success as a Union Minister."

Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh tweeted: "My humble gratitude to Hon'ble PM Sri Narendra Modi ji for giving honour to a small state, Manipur, by giving responsibility of a Council of Minister to Shri Ranjan Rajkumar ji under your dynamic leadership. Manipur is rejoicing today & will always remain grateful to you."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the Prime Minister as he congratulated Rijiju on his elevation.

"Your elevation to the post of a Union Cabinet Minister brings great joy and pride. My best wishes and hearty congratulations to Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji on being sworn in today. We eagerly look forward to your tremendous zeal, passion and energy in bringing change."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, whose National People's Party (NPP) is an ally of the NDA, tweeted: "Meghalaya and the whole of North East is elated with the induction of Sh. Kiren Rijiju Ji and Sh. Sarbananda Sonowal into the Union Cabinet today.

"The cabinet reshuffle proves inclusivity and diversity which is the essence of a New India. Congratulations brothers!"

