NE India likely to see widespread rainfall till April 2

"Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterlies (winds) from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places are very likely over Northeast India during 29th March-02nd April with maximum activity on 30th & 31st March, 2021.

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Northeast India may see widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour up to April 2, the Earth Sciences Ministry said on Monday.

"Isolated heavy falls on 29th March & 01st April and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 30th & 31st March are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. Isolated heavy falls are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 01st April, 2021," a Ministry statement said.

Warning that the spell may cause landslides and inundation of low-lying areas at some places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram on March 30 to April 1, the Ministry also said that strong winds may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops, as well as injure people and cattle at open places.

It suggested people stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible, not shelter under trees or lie on concrete floors/lean against concrete walls, unplug electrical/electronic appliances, stay away from water bodies and suspend farming operations in this period.

