NE India's first DRDO supported Covid hospital in Assam

Guwahati, June 10 (IANS) The DRDO supported first ever 300-bed Covid hospital in northeast India was inaugurated in Guwahati on Thursday by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The modern Covid Care Hospital was set up by converting a portion of the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati and it will act as an annexe to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Sarma said the new hospital was built at a cost of Rs 21.46 crores and in association with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation). The state owned Oil India Limited and ICICI Bank have extended financial support to the tune of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore respectively for the project, which would give a renewed push to Assam's Covid-19 management capabilities.

The Chief Minister thanked DRDO for setting up the hospital within a record period of around 20 days and for having been a generous partner in this critical project. "This is an excellent example of centre-state collaboration and collective spirit to deal with the pandemic."

Saying that the hospital would have a life span of five years, which can be extended with minimum infrastructure boost up, Sarma informed that there will be 100 ICU beds available in the hospital and oxygen facility could also be made available in another 200 beds.

Moreover, a liquid oxygen tank has been set up to provide continuous supply of oxygen to patients which shall be refilled weekly. Sarma said that during the first 30 days of the new government 465 ICU beds including beds with ventilation facility, 2684 oxygen supported beds were added in the medical institutions. Moreover, 200 ICU beds at GMCH would be made functional in the next ten days, he said, adding that the government is working to set up at least 15 ICU beds in every district hospital.

In view of flood and erosion affecting a large population every year in Assam, the Chief Minister urged DRDO to consider setting up makeshift housing facilities in different parts of the state so that flood affected people could take shelter there. He also informed that 1,000 Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) would be set up to strengthen health infrastructure for children needing critical treatment.

