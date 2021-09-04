NE states to team up with central agencies to tackle cyber crime

They said that during a two-day (Friday-Saturday) workshop at Guwahati based regional cyber crime coordination centre, it was decided that the police and other officials of the northeastern states and the central agencies would work in close coordination to deal with the threat of cyber crime.

Guwahati, Sep 4 (IANS) The 8 northeastern states with the utilisation of the modern tools and devices would work in coordination to deal with the threat of cyber crime, officials said on Saturday.

In the meet, 24 senior police officers who are dealing with cyber crime investigation from 8 northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura - participated along with three senior officers from Union Home Ministry.

Addressing the workshop, Assam's Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stressed on the importance of cyber policing and securing the cyber space in the country. He emphasised the need for proper coordination and communication amongst the law enforcement agencies since cyber crime knows no boundaries and has no jurisdiction.

The two-day workshop discussed the best practices to be adopted by NE states in cyber crime investigations, gathering and preserving of digital evidence. Senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India, Telecommunication Department, Telecom Service Providers, Payment Gateways have suggested proper coordination between law enforcement agencies and the regulatory bodies for effective cyber crime investigation.

Cyber Security Consultant Krishna Shastry highlighted the latest trends in cyber crime and best practices in the investigation.

Representatives of various stakeholders and academicians, students, social activists, women and child welfare department officials interacted about cyber hygiene and awareness to prevent cyber victimisation.

Assam's Additional Director General of Police (CID) A.Y.V. Krishna explained about the importance of organising this workshop and also briefed the participants about the steps undertaken by Assam Police in setting up the citizen financial cyber fraud reporting and management system which started functioning two months ago and during this period Assam Police was able to freeze Rs 50 lakh belonging to various victims.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has also sent around 3,800 complaints on cyber crime pertaining to Assam which are being looked into by various police stations in Assam.

Assam Police had procured 245 numbers of Cyber Forensic First Responder Kits, which were distributed to various police stations in the state after proper training, Krishna said.

--IANS

sc/skp/