Nearly 1 lakh persons fully immunised against corona: Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Nearly one lakh persons have received second doses of coronavirus vaccines in India so far and thus been fully immunised against Covid-19, whereas 2,31,476 more beneficiaries received the vaccine doses on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The vaccination drive was conducted on Monday in all states and Union Territories, taking the cumulative vaccination figures to 85,16,285 in the country. Of these, 61,54,385 are healthcare workers and 23,61,491 frontline workers.