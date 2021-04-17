Nearly 12 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India

According to the ministry, a total of 11,99,37,641 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.These include 91,05,429 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,70,818 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,11,44,069 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 54,08,572 FLWs (second dose), 4,49,35,011 1st dose beneficiaries and 34,88,257 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,92,23,975 (firstt dose) and 9,61,510 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further said over 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours on April 17."As on Day-91 of the vaccination drive on April 16, a total of 30,04,544 vaccine doses were given. 22,96,008 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 37,817 sessions for 1st dose and 7,08,536 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine," the ministry mentioned.Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise. A total number of 2,34,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan reported 79.32 per cent of the new cases.Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 while Delhi reported 19,486 new cases.India's total active caseload has reached 16,79,740. It now comprises 11.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,09,997 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.02 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38.09 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.The cumulative recoveries stand at 1,26,71,220 today. The National Recovery Rate is 87.23 per cent. A total of 1,23,354 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours and 1,341 deaths were reported during the same period.Ten states account for 85.83 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (398). Delhi follows with 141 daily deaths.Nine states/Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These include are Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)