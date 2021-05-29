Nearly 1/3rd Indians support Modi's decision on lockdown in 2 Covid waves

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallouts are having huge impact on the lives of the people across India, nearly one-third of the population has supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two key decisions -- imposing nationwide lockdown during the first wave last year and not imposing a similar countrywide shutdown during the ongoing second wave this year – as per the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

According to the ABP-C Voter survey, 68.4 per cent of the respondents feel that Modi government's decision to impose countrywide lockdown last year was right, while 53.4 per cent said that not imposing nationwide lockdown this year was the right decision taken by the Prime Minister.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

Asked "do you think imposing countrywide lockdown last year was a right decision", 68.4 per cent said "Yes", 22.5 per cent said "No" and 9.1 per cent replied, "Can't say anything".

Over 75 per cent people from the urban areas and 65.2 per cent respondents from the rural areas supported the decision to impose nationwide lockdown last year.

Asked "Do you think not imposing countrywide lockdown this year is a right decision of the Modi government", 53.4 per cent replied "Yes", 33.1 per cent said "No", and 13.5 per cent mentioned "Can't say anything".

Of them, 56.9 per cent from urban and 51.9 per cent from rural areas said the Modi government's decision of not imposing lockdown this year was correct.

