Nearly 20L beneficiaries vaccinated, highest in K'taka

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 crossed 19.5 lakh on Monday. A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 35,785 sessions," a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry stated.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) India has inoculated nearly 20 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, with Karnataka vaccinating the most number of beneficiaries in the last 10 days since the commencement of the nationwide vaccination drive.

On the tenth day of the nationwide drive, 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,171 sessions till 7.10 p.m. "As many as 348 AEFIs (adverse event following immunisation) have been reported till 7.10 p.m. on the tenth day of the vaccination drive," ministry officials said.

The vaccination drive had commenced on January 16 with the help of two vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield.

Statewise, Karnataka has inoculated 2.30 lakh people, the highest so far, followed by 1.77 lakh in Odisha, 1.55 lakh in Andhra Pradesh, 1.35 lakh in Maharashtra, 1.23 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, 1.21 lakh in West Bengal, 1.17 lakh in Telangana and 1.05 lakh in Haryana.

In the national capital, 8,100 people were vaccinated on Monday.

