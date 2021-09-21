Nearly 2.5K UP villages digitised

According to a government spokesman, the move has helped in ensuring the reach of welfare schemes in rural areas. Information related to government and administration matters is also being made available to the rural population through the panchayat bhawans.

Lucknow, Sep 21 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has digitalized nearly 2,492 Panchayat Bhawans under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).

Meanwhile, around 10 lakh youth have been imparted training in skill development to help them find employment opportunities in the state itself, the spokesperson said.

"Besides, the government has created 116 crore man days of work under MNREGA and provided work to about 1.5 crore people since it came to power. The government is also focussing on empowering rural women and has formed over 5 lakh committees with nearly 48,565 self-help groups being given the responsibility for the maintenance of community toilets," the spokesman said.

In addition to this, 52,634 community toilets have been constructed to curb open defecation.

Village secretariats have been established in every gram panchayat to make rural local governance more responsive towards local development needs and provide benefits of government schemes to all.

The state government has also provided uninterrupted power supply to the villages for at least 20-22 hours in a day. The state government has also taken up revival of rivers in a big way.

The state government has revived about 25 rivers and as many as 70,806 ponds were built, enabling the farmers to get enough water for irrigation of their crops.

To improve rural road connectivity for development of villages, construction of roads was carried out on a war footing. Under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, the construction work of more than 10,162 km long rural roads has been completed.

