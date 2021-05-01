Nearly 340 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UNHCR

Tripoli, May 1 (IANS) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday said that some 340 illegal migrants have been rescued off the coast of Libya.

"Some 340 refugees and migrants have been returned today to Tripoli by Libyan Coast Guard," UNHCR tweeted.

"UNHCR and IRC (International Rescue Committee) provided urgent medical and humanitarian assistance to all survivors before being taken to detention," UNHCR said.