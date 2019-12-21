Nearly 67 pc of imported toys are dangerous for kids: QCI survey

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Nearly 67 per cent of imported toys have failed the testing survey of the Quality Council of India (QCI).

According to the survey report, 66.90 per cent of imported toys failed the test, and only 33.10 per cent passed all the tests. The testing was conducted by the QCI on toys available in the markets of Delhi and NCR.

As many as 121 different varieties were procured and submitted to NABL accredited laboratories to carry out all the tests on these toys as per the Indian standards.According to the QCI report, as many as 30 per cent of plastic toys failed to meet the safety standards of admissible levels of phthalate, heavy metals, etc., and 80 per cent of plastic toys failed on mechanical and physical safety properties.In the case of soft toys, 45 per cent failed on the admissible levels of phthalates. In the case of electric toys, 75 per cent of the sample failed on mechanical properties.85 per cent of the toys sold are imported from China, followed by Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Germany, Hongkong, and the USA.Speaking to ANI, RP Singh, Secretary-General, QCI, said that toys failing in mechanical testing can damage the skin of children.He further said that if it is having any chemicals, which are harmful, then it can cause cancer. Giving an example of a toy tent, he said that kids go inside the tent and play. If these tents fail in the flammability test, it can cause fire immediately.Acting on the QCI mystery shopping testing report, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) amended its notification on December 2, where consignment based testing was made mandatory.On November 19, the draft Quality Control Order (QCO) was sent for notification to the WTO. Also, the Department of Commerce requested DPIIT to re-examine QCO from two perspectives on November 22. Definition of toys is to be explicitly stated in QCO to minimise evasion from the compliance.Dr RP Singh said: "Acting on our report, the DGFT changed its notification. DGFT has decided that every consignment, which is coming in India on the Indian ports, samples from each will be picked up and port authorities will send the sample to NABL accredited lab. Until and unless, the lab gives test report passing all the samples, those consignments will not go to the market.""If they fail, they will be either destroyed or will be sent back to the manufacturers. Ports have been asked by the DGFT to ensure compliance so that toys do not hurt the health and safety of kids in India," added Dr Singh. (ANI)