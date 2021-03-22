Nearly 75mn vax doses administered across China

"Overall, the Covid-19 response in China has been conducted soundly," Xinhua news agency quoted spokesman Mi Feng as saying at a press conference on Sunday.

Beijing, March 22 (IANS) Nearly 75 million doses of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus have been administered across China, a spokesman for the National Health Commission said.

"However, more accurate and effective epidemic prevention and control measures are still needed to ensure that there are no large-scale rebounds in cases."

China's annual vaccine production can fully meet the whole country's needs, as judged by the existing production arrangements, Mao Junfeng, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the same press conference.

China has authorised five Covid-19 vaccines for conditional marketing or emergency use.

These are three inactivated vaccines, one adenovirus vector vaccine, and one recombinant protein subunit vaccine, Mao noted.

Mi said now in Chinese regions where the pandemic risk is at a low level, people with a "green" health QR code may travel in an orderly manner on the premise that their body temperatures are normal and they follow necessary personal protection requirements.

