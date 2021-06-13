Necessary to have participation of everyone to develop villages, towns: Telangana CM

In that process, the Chief Minister declared that he would himself adopt a district and personally participate in the Palle and Pattana Pragathi Programmes. He gave a call to district additional collectors, district Panchayat Raj Department, Municipal department officials should be committed and they should work dedicatedly as if they are doing a holy Yagna and develop villages and urban areas.Rao also suggested that the officials should take up a tree plantation programme as part of the Haritha haram programme as the monsoon season had begun. He said his surprise visits are also aimed at checking the progress made in tree planting and other programmes.As per the official release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao has made it clear to additional Collectors and DPOs that their performance will be assessed following his surprise visits and stringent action would be followed and he would listen to none on this matter.The Chief Minister said he would undertake surprise visits on June 20 in Siddipet, Kamareddy and on June 21 at Warangal. During his Warangal trip on June 21, he said he would inaugurate the Warangal District Collectorate and lay a foundation stone to the proposed Multi-Super specialty hospital there.Rao has instructed Principal Secretary (Finance) to immediately allocate Rs 25 Lakh each to the additional district Collector to sanction funds for the local bodies for solving certain issues.He said in the backdrop of Coronavirus and other diseases, the basic infrastructure of the medical and health sector would be strengthened in the State. Rao declared that recently 7 new Medical Colleges were sanctioned and in the place of Warangal central prison, a wonderful multi-specialty hospital would come up with having better medical facilities than any other such hospital in the country.The Chief Minister instructed that the proposed Multi-Specialty Hospital in Warangal should be built with 24 stories with all the modern facilities and it should be developed as a Green Building having a helipad facility on its terrace.He wanted the construction should have the Canadian style of cross ventilation and asked the officials concerned to visit Canada to have the firsthand experience, read the statement.The Chief Minister on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan held an extended review meeting on Palle, Pattana Pragathi programmes, their progress and discussed issue-wise about the aims and objects reached with district Additional Collectors and DPOs. (ANI)