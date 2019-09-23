Need, not greed is India's guiding principle on climate change: Modi

<p>New York, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the United Nations that Indias policy on climate change action has been guided by the principle of "need, not greed", and that New Delhi is looking to increase its renewable energy target to 450 GW from the present 175 GW by 2022.</p><br> <br>The Prime Minister, while addressing the high-level Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber here, also said that not enough is being done to combat climate change and that a world-wide "jan andolan" (mass movement) on behavioural changes is required to tackle the issue.<br> <br>"Need, not greed has been our guiding principle, and that is why India has not come only to speak but with a roadmap on combating climate change. We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a tonne of preaching," Modi said while addressing the gathering in Hindi.<br> <br>He also said that India is increasing its non-fossil fuel target to 450 GW from the present 175 GW by 2022.<br> <br>--IANS<br>rn/arm

