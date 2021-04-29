Need 7 cr vaccine doses for 18+ group, says Raj Health Minister

Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) Amid questions over whether the third step of the vaccination programme will start as scheduled from May 1 for the 18-44 year age group, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday said that the state needs around 7 crore doses of vaccines for this segment.

"The 18+ age group accounts for 3.25 crore people in Rajasthan and taking two doses in consideration, we shall require 7 crore doses. If we get these doses, we can vaccinate the young people of Rajasthan in accordance with the advice of our Prime Minister aiming at securing lives of our young generation," he said.