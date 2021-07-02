Need amicable settlement to water disputes with Telangana: Andhra

"Without any political animosity, our share of water should be obtained amicably, that is why there was a comprehensive discussion in the Cabinet on this matter, including writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat," said Selvamani.

Amaravati, July 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairperson Roja Selvamani and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju on Friday called for an amicable solution to water disputes between the Telugu states of AP and Telangana.

She requested Modi and Shekhawat to resolve the water controversy peacefully, ensuring the rightful share for each of the states without any scope for regional animosity.

She also said the state will not tolerate Telangana illegally producing electricity using water from the three reservoirs of Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Srisailam.

"These actions are contrary to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) directions, that's why we peacefully wrote a letter to the Centre," she noted.

Similarly, Raju also wished for a peaceful settlement for the water dispute.

"By the grace of God, I wish for good to happen and the water dispute to be settled peacefully," he said.

The Minister said Andhra should respectfully receive its share of water and prayed for God's grace to this end as he emerged from the Tirupati temple.

On Thursday, Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to rein in Telangana from "illegally" drawing water for power generation and to deploy Central forces at common reservoirs to protect the state's interests.

