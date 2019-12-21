Need for bringing more Geriatric Departments in medical colleges: Vice President Naidu

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on the need for bringing in more Geriatric medicine departments in the medical colleges across the country.

Naidu addressed the gathering after releasing the book--'Health and Well Being in Late Life: Perspectives and Narratives from India' written by Dr Prasun Chatterjee, Professor of Geriatric Medicine at AIIMS.

He urged immediate family members of the elderly and community at large to accord the highest priority to their care and wellbeing. He added that strengthening the family system is the need of the hour."As the Indian family system and values are the USP of Indian civilization, we must go back to the Indian family system, values, culture, and traditions. Respect for parents, Guru, and nature is ingrained in the Indian philosophy. We must work towards societal and attitudinal change towards the elderly," said Naidu expressing his concern over abuse and abandonment of the elderly people.With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring 2020 to 2030 as the 'Decade of Healthy Ageing', Naidu expects Institutes like AIIMS to be in the forefront in promoting healthy ageing, he said."The National Centre for Ageing at AIIMS, a state of art 200-bedded exclusive geriatric care centre, will be functional by next year. Apart from providing an international standard of care, it will also undertake cutting-edge research on ageing," Naidu added.Professor Dr Chatterjee, author of the book--'Health and Well Being in Late Life: Perspectives and Narratives from India' told ANI: "This book provides a holistic understanding of late old age, and situates the aged person within the context of family, caregivers, clinical and other institutions. I have discussed the preparedness for ageing through the life course perspective as well as the society in the Indian context."Health issues like depression, dementia, etc are highlighted with detailed analysis of the solutions that are practicable in low resource settings, he said."I tried to use narratives of elderly patients which makes it relatable and interesting to even non-academic readers. People will also find hope on witnessing a beautiful relationship between an 80-year-old senile mother and her 45-year-old divorced daughter who is dedicated to cure and care for her mother from this difficult expression of ageing," Dr Chatterjee added.At the same time, readers would be delighted to read inspiring stories of the spirit of unsung heroes who despite difficulties are making most of their lives and actively participating in the society, Dr Chatterjee added. (ANI)