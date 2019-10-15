Need more efforts to improve situation in Kashmir: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A day after a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed by two terrorists in Shopian, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said people need to consider as to whether the claims that are being made regarding the situation in Kashmir are true on the ground or not.

"It was deeply saddening to know about the incident. I believe more work needs to be done to make the situation better in Jammu and Kashmir. Without politicising the matter, I believe we all should consider as to whether the claims that are being made regarding the situation are true on the ground or not," Pilot told media here."I want to express my condolences to the family of the person. We stand with them," he added.Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The incident took place after post-paid cellular services were resumed in Kashmir after 72 days.Speaking on the Rajasthan government's decision to discontinue the pension scheme given to those detained under MISA during the Emergency or to their widows, Pilot said that the scheme was annulled as the cabinet viewed it as an act of political patronage."We believe that this scheme was initiated to give political patronage. Everybody respects the freedom fighters of the country," he said.Thousands of people were arrested during the time of Emergency in 1975 under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Rule (DIR) and were getting the pension, medical allowances and other benefits.The decision to do away with it was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday and the government claims to save about Rs 40 crore annually by annulling the pension scheme.Pilot also condemned Manohar Lal Khattar's 'chuhiya' remark on Sonia Gandhi, saying that any politician should refrain from making personal remarks. (ANI)