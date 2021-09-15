Need programmes to re-integrate women prisoners in society: CJI

The CJI, who is also patron-in-chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) made this observation during its 32nd Central Authority Meeting.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana on Wednesday emphasised the need to formulate programmes and services to re-integrate women prisoners into the society.

Taking note of the plight of women prisoners, he noted that "often incarcerated women have to face, graver prejudices, stigma and discrimination, which makes their rehabilitation a tough challenge".

"As a welfare state, we are obligated to provide women prisoners with programmes and services that enable them to effectively re-integrate into the society, on an equal basis with men."

Pointing at measures for re-integration of women prisoners into the society, he emphasised on "non-discriminatory access to education and vocational training, dignified, and remunerated work".

Delivering a keynote address to the newly appointed members of the central authority of NALSA, Chief Justice Ramana expressed his pleasure to see the report on rehabilitation of women prisoners, which was an agenda item for deliberation amongst other items.

Emphasising on access to justice, he added, "although much has been spoken about increasing access to justice, the question remains as to how to ensure effective and substantive access to justice to all classes of people and how to meet these gaps".

He had appreciated the work of the legal services authorities during the Lok Adalat on September 11, congratulating them for disposing more than 29.5 lakh cases across 33 states and UTs.

