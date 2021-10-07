'Need to carve out UT for minorities in Kashmir'

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Terror incidents are taking place again in Kashmir as tourism was reviving and employment was picking up, a Kashmir activist has said and noted that a union territory should be carved out for minorities in the Valley for their safety.



Lalit Ambardar, a Kashmir activist, said Pakistan has been trying to keep the valley on the boil and members of the minority community have been targeted.

"When once again the people of Kashmir started going back for employment and tourism, attempts are being made to derail the process," he said.

He said there have been constant attempts at infiltration and fan radicalisation from across the border since the early years of terrorism in Kashmir.

He said there is a need for a concerted military campaign to deal with terrorist threats.

"The government cannot provide security to every individual. There is a need to create a union territory for minorities in Kashmir," he said.

He also said that political leaders should come forward to give confidence to people. (ANI)

