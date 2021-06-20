Need to change Uttarakhand leadership as constitutional crisis appears to be brewing: Cong leader

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): Congress leader and former state minister Navprabhat on Sunday said a constitutional crisis appears to be brewing in Uttarakhand and the leadership in the state has to be changed once again.



Speaking to ANI, Navprabhat said, "A constitutional crisis appears to be brewing in Uttarakhand. At present Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is not an MLA. To continue holding his post, Rawat has to be an elected member of the legislative assembly before the completion of six months on September 9. Now under, section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, a by-election cannot be held in the event where only a year is remaining for the general elections."

The Congress leader said at present, the Gangotri and Haldwani assembly seats in the state are vacant due to the death of the sitting MLAs there.

"Two assembly seats in Uttarakhand remains vacant now. The term of the present state assembly should end in March 2022. It means only nine months are left to end the term. If seen in this way, it is not possible for Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to hold his in his post after September 9, 2021. In this case, the leadership has to be changed once again in Uttarakhand," emphasised Navprabhat.

BJP MP from Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat took an oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in March 2021, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had to step down from the post after resentment against him in the BJP state unit.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

The BJP had swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, were able to win just 11 seats (ANI).