Need to develop Indian military into a future force: PM Modi

Addressing the valedictory session of the Combined Commanders Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system, not just in sourcing equipment and weapons but also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practised in the armed forces.He also laid stress on optimising manpower planning.According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister conveyed his strong appreciation for the resolute dedication shown by the armed forces over the past year in the context of the COVID pandemic and the challenging situation on the northern border.He was briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff about the discussions during this year's conference.The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the structure and agenda of the conference and particularly appreciated the inclusion of Junior Commissioned Officers and Non Commissioned Officers in this year's meeting."Prime Minister stressed the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system, not just in sourcing equipment and weapons but also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practiced in the armed forces. He emphasized the need to optimise manpower planning in both military and civilian parts of the National security architecture," the release said."The Prime Minister also called for a holistic approach, focused on breaking down civil-military silos and on expediting the speed of decision making," it added.PM Modi advised the services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that have outlived their utility and relevance."Taking note of the rapidly changing technological landscape, Prime Minister highlighted the need to develop the Indian military into a 'future force'," the release said.Prime Minister pointed out that the country would be celebrating 75 years of its independence next year, and called upon the armed forces to use the occasion to undertake activities and initiatives that would inspire the youth of the country.The Prime Minister shared pictures from the conference in tweets and said there was a need to make India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector."The Combined Commanders' Conference at Kevadia was a fruitful one. There were extensive deliberations on various strategic subjects. Highlighted the need for making India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector and reiterated the government's support for it.""At the Combined Commanders' Conference, saw some of the innovations by our armed forces that were showcased in the exhibition," he added. (ANI)