Need to explore newer tourism avenues: Rajasthan Guv

<br>In an exclusive interview with IANS, the veteran politician said, "Rajasthan is a historical and cultural spot. It accommodates all essential products for tourism - be it desert, mountains, lakes, grounds, jungles, etc. That's the reason tourists of all class have been visiting this state from all parts of the world. Both the former as well as the existing governments have been working hard to develop tourism here, however, there is scope to explore this segment more."

There is a need to explore a few more avenues including heritage where there is a lot of scope. Also, this place is a melting pot of art, craft and culture and people have been visiting here to explore this as well, Mishra said.

"Hence, we shall sit with specialists to discuss how to market tourism and heritage smartly and how to focus on diverse assets so that there can be more job creation," he said.

In fact, every one is well aware how Rajasthan has been developed smartly over the years by the governments who have also been doing a strong marketing of its tourism products, Mishra said further.

Mishra, who has earlier been the MSME minister in Narendra Modi government said it is one industry which can help meet the challenge of unemployment in the country.

"The start-ups can do wonders in this segment and take a big leap. Rajasthan is a state from where many leading industrialists have emerged. People here have talent and are expert in trade and commerce," Mishra added.

Speaking on alleged deteriorating law and order situation, he said, "I have full confidence on government's working. They are taking all steps to curb the crime rate. Also people should come up and stay aware and agile and figure about the presence of such notorious miscreants around them," he added.

Being transferred from Himachal Pradesh, when asked how are the two states different, Mishra said, "both the states are blessed by nature; there is serenity in the surroundings and both are considered as dev bhoomi. But Himachal is Himachal and Rajasthan is Rajasthan and both states have extreme weather, one with extreme cold and the other with extreme hot."

Mishra made news a few days after joining the gubernatorial position when he made an aerial inspection of the flood affected regions and announced aid of Rs 50 lakh from Governor's Relief Fund.

In this candid interview, he said, "holding a constitutional post, I shall never intervene in government's working and hence would ensure a smooth running of democracy here."