Need to increase collective power of small farmers, make them nation's pride: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As India celebrates the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is high time when the country needs to apply scientific research and suggestions to the agriculture sector to provide food security to the nation and to increase food production.



The Prime Minister also said that the country must increase the collective power of small farmers and make them the nation's pride.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister said: "It is time we apply scientific research and suggestions in our agriculture sector. We need to reap all its benefits. It will not just provide food security to the nation, but will also increase food produce."

"Over 80 per cent of the farmers in the country owns less than 2 hectare land. Now the decisions are being taken keeping these small farmers in mind. The Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana takes care of the small expenses of the small farmers. More than Rs 1.5 lakh crores have been deposited directly to the bank accounts of over10 crore farmer families so far," PM Modi said.

"In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride," he further said.

"There comes a time in the development journey of every country, when that country redefines itself, moves forward with new resolutions. Today that time has come in India's development journey...Starting from here, the journey of the next 25 years is the 'Amrit' of the creation of a new India. The fulfillment of our resolves in this 'Amrit Kaal' will take us till 100 years of independence," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)