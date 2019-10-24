Need to show strength: DK Shivakumar to Congress workers

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A day after he was granted bail in an alleged money laundering case, Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday said Congress workers need to 'show strength'.

Speaking to the media here, the former Karnataka minister said he was "grateful" to the Congress workers who have been standing with him during his days in jail.

"For a Congress worker, forget DK Shivakumar forget my status, the entire Congress party has stood by us. I am very grateful to them. We have to show our strength," Shivakumar said.Earlier today, Shivakumar along with his brother and MP DK Suresh met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal at party headquarters here.Shivakumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was released from Tihar Jail later in the day.While granting him the bail, the high court had asked him not to influence witnesses, tamper with evidence, leave the country without prior permission to the court and make himself available for investigation when required.He was arrested by the ED on September 3 this year.The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in Sept last year, based on a complaint filed the Income Tax Department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores. (ANI)