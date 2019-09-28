Need to use modern technologies in developing smart cities, says U'khand CM

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Plans should be made for developing a smart city with modern technologies as per changing requirements, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while inaugurating the Urban Transformation Summit here on Saturday.

As many as 12 smart city CEOs from across the country attended the summit where the Chief Minister affirmed that the summit would provide impetus to the smart city mission by exchanging mutual experiences and knowledge.Dehradun will be the first smart to provide gravity-based drinking water in the country, the Chief Minister said, while announcing a grant of Rs 50 lakh to the municipal corporation to make the state capital 'polythene-free'.Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said that apart from fixing the drainage and sewer system of the city, removing encroachments has also been a challenge to the government but their efforts are bearing significant results with time.Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development and Mission Director of Smart City Mission, said that more than two crore people will be benefited by this venture. (ANI)