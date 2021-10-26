Neelamani Durga Devi Mandir was damaged at Andhra govt's behest: BJP

BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-in-charge, Sunil Deodhar told IANS that even after three days of destruction of Neelamani Durga Devi Mandir, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan government failed to take any action.

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The BJP has claimed that Neelamani Durga Devi Mandir in Pathapatnam was damaged at the behest of the Andhra Pradesh government. The saffron party also demanded that the YSRCP government must book the culprits for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Deodhar claimed that in the name of road widening without following the set procedure and norms to shift the temple, the idol of Lord Hanuman was destroyed by the officials of Andhra Pradesh government.

"Neelamani Durga Devi Temple at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district is one of the ancient temples where Hindus of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha worship, is destroyed by the Jagan government in the name of road widening. No norms for shifting a temple like allocating land, consent of local Hindus was followed," Deodhar said.

Condemning the incident, Deodhar said that the BJP will not remain silent over the incident which was deliberately done to hurt Hindu sentiments and the party's Srikakulam district has already launched an agitation against it.

Deodhar demanded strict action against officials involved by initiating criminal proceedings against them.

"Andhra Pradesh's endowment minister must apologise for the sinful act of the state government," Deodhar demanded.

Earlier in a tweet, Deodhar said, "In past, anti-Hindu criminals (still roaming freely) in Andhra Pradesh vandalised idols and busts in temples. Now, the evangelist Chief Minister @ysjagan and his cohorts have legitimised the Temple Destruction in AP. BJP Strongly protests destruction of Neelamani Durga Devi Mandir in PathaPatnam."

Quoting Deodhar tweet, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Andhra Pradesh CM @YSJagan must apologize to the Hindus for the continued attacks on Hindu temples and desecration of idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. @YSRCParty government must book culprits for hurting Hindu sentiments."

