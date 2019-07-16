Neeraj Shekhar joins BJP

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI): Former Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Shekhar joined BJP a day after he resigned as a Rajya Sabha as well as Samajwadi Party member.

Speculations were rife over Shekhar joining BJP, and these were fuelled after he was spotted with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in the Parliament premises earlier today.



According to sources, Shekhar, the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party before putting down his papers.

Shekhar had met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to inform that he was resigning voluntarily.

As per the rules, if a Member hands over the letter of resignation to the Chairman personally and informs him that the resignation is voluntary and genuine and the Chairman has no information or knowledge to the contrary, the Chairman may accept the resignation immediately. (ANI)