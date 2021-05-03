NEET- PG exam postponed for 4 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the growing need for adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost the availability of medical personnel in Covid duty, the official statement said.A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least four months and the exam will not be held before August 31, 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.It was also decided to allow deployment of Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation. The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like teleconsultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of the faculty. This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Covid duty and provide a boost to efforts of triaging, it added.The services of Final Year PG Students (broad as well as super-specialties) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined.B.Sc./GNM Qualified Nurses may be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses.The individuals providing services in Covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of Covid duty.The medical students/professionals sought to be engaged in Covid related work will be suitably vaccinated. All Health professionals thus engaged will be covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government for health workers engaged in fighting Covid 19.All such professionals who sign up for a minimum of 100 days of Covid duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister's Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from the Government of India.Doctors, nurses, and allied professionals form the backbone of covid management and are also the frontline personnel. Their presence in adequate strength is critical to address the needs of the patients well. The stellar work and deep commitment of the medical community were taken note of.The Central Government had issued guidelines on June 16 2020 to facilitate the engagement of Doctors/Nurses for Covid duties. A special Rs. 15,000 crore Public Health Emergency Support was provided by the Central Government to ramp up facilities and human resources for Covid management. Engaging personnel through the National Health Mission, an additional 2206 specialists, 4685 medical officers, and 25,593 staff nurses were recruited through this process. (ANI)