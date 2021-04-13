Negative Covid report holder to be allowed to go home in Chhattisgarh

The guidelines issued by the state's General Administration Department said, "Passengers whose corona test report will be negative will be allowed to go home. Passengers who do not have a negative report will be subjected to a corona test. In case of corona positive test result, they will be kept in the local quarantine center as per the rules,"said the government order

New Delhi/Raipur, April 13 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued new guidelines regarding the Covid test for passengers coming to Chhattisgarh by rail or air. According to the new guidelines, only those passengers will be allowed to go home who have negative RT-PCR reports.

According to the guidelines issued, those passengers who do not have RT-PCR test of the prescribed time period will be tested at the railway station and airport. If the Covid test report is positive, they will be kept in Institutional Quarantine, Covid Care Center or hospital as per the SOP issued by the Health Department.

If an air passenger does not consent to the Covid test in such a situation, he will be quarantined for 7 days at his own expense. Instructions have been given regarding the Covid testing of young children with the consent of their parents, the department said.

"Action will be taken as per the SOP prescribed for the contact tracing of the positive passenger in the flight. Passengers travelling by air whose Covid-19 investigation report is negative will also be advised to stay in the 7-day home isolation and follow the home quarantine rule.

"The collectors of the respective districts will also ensure necessary arrangements for the followup of such passengers. Instructions have also been given to display necessary arrangements at the airport venue and necessary information regarding the corona investigation and control at the arrival site. It is to be noted that for the passengers arriving through international flights, the Government of India has been asked to ensure compliance of the SOP issued earlier," said the department.

