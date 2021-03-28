Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for visiting Gujarat from April 1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Gujarat government has announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states from April 1.



"From April 1 onwards, people entering Gujarat from other states will have to mandatorily show a negative RT-PCR report," said Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel on Saturday.

He further said that the test report should not be older than 72 hours.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat in the past few days, with 2,276 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's update on Sunday morning. There are 10,871 active cases in Gujarat.

As many as 40 people, including students and professors, tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad and 25 students have found to be COVID-19 positive in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Gandhinagar.

"The state has witnessed 2,83,241 recoveries till now, while the death toll in the state stands at 4,484," the health ministry said on Sunday morning. (ANI)

