Neha Dhupia's advice for moms-to-be



Neha shared a video of her practicing yoga and revealed that she has been doing all the exercises before conceiving.

She wrote: "They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have been doing for almost 20 years. Of course the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre-natal yoga and must be done under guidance."