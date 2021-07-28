  1. Sify.com
  4. Neha Dhupia's advice for moms-to-be

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 28th, 2021, 13:40:21hrs
Neha shared a video of her practicing yoga and revealed that she has been doing all the exercises before conceiving.

She wrote: "They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have been doing for almost 20 years. Of course the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre-natal yoga and must be done under guidance."

Earlier, Neha's husband Angad Bedi had shared a story on Instagram in which Neha was seen stretching at the gym under her trainer's guidance.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS
pg/tb/

