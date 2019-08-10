Nehru committed the crime of imposing Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was 'criminal' who committed the crime of imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also of announcing 'cease-fire' in war with Pakistan.



"Jawaharlal Nehru was a criminal. First, he committed the crime of announcing ceasefire in war with Pakistan at times when Indian forces were driving out the Pakistan infiltrators from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), due to which one-third of the portion (PoK) remained with Pakistan," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Second he did the crime of imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In one country, how can two symbols, two constitution and two heads can exist? This was not injustice but was a crime against the nation," said Chouhan, while talking to ANI here on Saturday.

Parliament recently revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

