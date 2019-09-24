Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and France's CNISAG conduct training exchange programme

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A training exchange programme was organised for Defence Ministry's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) with French institute CNISAG.



As every year, this year also as a part of Training Exchange programme between the two institutes of India and France, four instructors from NIM, with its Principal, Colonel Amit Bisht, reached France on September 15, an official release said.

During the programme, five members from India and seven from the French team successfully scaled Mountain peak Mont Blanc in France on September 22.

From September 16 to 18, the team learnt latest rescue technique,s including Heli Rescue techniques of CNIZAG, and also shared the latest Mountaineering and Rescue techniques adopted by NIM. (ANI)

